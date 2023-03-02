Zaina the Phenom Presents Her New Single, "Lights Camera Action"
With over 425,000 views on YouTube, 6 year old recording artist sensation Zaina the Phenom is taking the industry by storm with her latest and 3rd single, “Lights Camera Action.”
Seattle, WA, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With only a year and a half in the music industry, hailing from Seattle, Washington, triple threat Zaina the phenom (Zaina Brooks) has garnered over 425,000 YouTube (youtu.be/8PEcK3CUEj8) streams with her previous singles, "Watch Yo Mouth" and “Time for School.” She’s received multiple callbacks for commercial auditions including Crest for Kids, Skippy Peanut Butter and Band-Aid for Kids to name a few. She’s also set to appear in the upcoming edition of Americas Got Talent. At only 6 years old, Zaina the Phenom helps with the writing of her songs (6 to date), the selection of her production, and she has an apparel line (Puget sound hound apparel) that all of the kids love. She’s a straight A student, an aspiring actress and more.
She recently appeared on Emmy award-winning podcast Converge Media. Her episode came in second for most views and likes. She’s very personable, charismatic, determined, prolific, multifaceted and a genius in the way she’s able to memorize complete songs and commercial scripts in such short periods of time.
Her new project, “Lights Camera Action,” is one of a kind with its upbeat tempo and array of catchy phrase, such as “I’m trying to reach my potential, so I can be all I can be give it my all and then some.” As well as “I am Zaina the Phenom, I’m here to set an example, always a leader never a follower, this is only a sample.” It’s an inspirational anthem that delves into the confidence she has as a recording artist. Zaina the Phenom is by far the future of hip hop and so much more and a positive inspirational example for young children. Her new single will be released on all digital platforms March 27, 2023. Instagram @zainatvofficial, Facebook zainatvofficial, TikTok @zainatvofficial.
