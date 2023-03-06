Author Kendall D. Gott’s New Book "Gone to Kansas 1856 Fire and Tribulation" is a Gripping Historical Fiction of One Man's Epic Journey to Survive the Kansas Territories
Recent release “Gone to Kansas 1856 Fire and Tribulation: The Sequel to Gone to Kansas 1855 A Historical Novel,” from Covenant Books author Kendall D. Gott, is a thrilling novel of a young man who leaves a broken home in search of a better life, taking him to the wild Kansas Territories during the mid-19th century.
Leavenworth, KS, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kendall D. Gott, a retired army officer and retired senior historian of the Combat Studies Institute at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, has completed his new book, “Gone to Kansas 1856 Fire and Tribulation: The Sequel to Gone to Kansas 1855 A Historical Novel”: a stirring adventure that follows a lone young man as he tries to make a name for himself out in the Kansas Territory despite the dangers that surround him.
“In ‘Gone to Kansas, 1855,’ young Hiram Lockwood left a broken family and St. Louis to seek his fortunes on the frontier in Kansas Territory and on the Santa Fe Trail,” writes Gott. “In Kansas 1856, Hiram is shedding his greenhorn ways and gaining experience as a muleskinner and stage driver. Soon he finds himself in the midst of the turbulent times of ‘Bleeding Kansas,’ where a man could be shot for not being ‘on the right side of the goose.’ Surrounded by rogues, miscreants, and border trash, Hiram must rely on himself and a few friends to thread his way.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kendall D. Gott’s new book takes readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow along on Hiram’s journeys through the dangerous western territories of old. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Gott weaves a thrilling and spellbinding tale that’s sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page and stay with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Gone to Kansas 1856 Fire and Tribulation: The Sequel to Gone to Kansas 1855 A Historical Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
