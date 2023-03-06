Author Kendall D. Gott’s New Book "Gone to Kansas 1856 Fire and Tribulation" is a Gripping Historical Fiction of One Man's Epic Journey to Survive the Kansas Territories

Recent release “Gone to Kansas 1856 Fire and Tribulation: The Sequel to Gone to Kansas 1855 A Historical Novel,” from Covenant Books author Kendall D. Gott, is a thrilling novel of a young man who leaves a broken home in search of a better life, taking him to the wild Kansas Territories during the mid-19th century.