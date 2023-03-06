B Academics Holds First Joint Research Seminar in Africa
The March 9 seminar aims to raise the awareness of B Corporations in Africa and is an opportunity to support researchers who are interested in understanding business sustainability in Africa.
Durham, NC, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In collaboration with Strathmore University in Nairobi, Kenya, B Academics steps onto the African continent.
“This first foray into Africa comes at an opportune time,” says Veronica Devenin, Chair of the Global Outreach and Engagement Committee of B Academics. “There is a growing movement toward business as a force for good in Africa, with more than 50 B Corporations on the continent.”
This joint research seminar aims to raise awareness of B Corporations in Africa, along with the role of academics in advancing teaching and research on B Corps and purpose-driven companies, and to provide a forum for PhD students and Early Career Researchers (ECRs) to present their research and receive feedback from the Global B Corp Academic Community. “This is a great opportunity to support researchers who are interested in understanding business sustainability in Africa,” says Mumbi Wachira, who participates in the B Academics Global Engagement Committee.
Our distinguished panel of researchers and speakers include Dr. Mumbi Wachira (Strathmore University), Prof. Jessica Yinka Thomas (North Carolina State University), Prof. Judy Muthuri (Nottingham University), Prof. Ralph Hamann (University of Cape Town), Prof. Amon Chizema (Loughborough University), and Prof. Emamdeen Fohim (University of Bern), on a range of topics from responsible management education, research opportunities and methodologies, and research results on purpose-driven organizations.
“The online event will be held on Thursday, March 9. To serve our global audience, the event will be recorded and a link sent to all registrants,” says Devenin.
For more details and to register for this event, please visit: https://bit.ly/2023AfricaEvent
About B Academics
The vision of B Academics is to advance the state of academic study into business as a force for good. The Global B Corp Academic Community (B Academics) is a network of educators and researchers from around the world who are committed to accelerating the sustainable business movement by studying the global movement of B Corporation certification and benefit corporations. B Academics work with each other, the global B Lab network, and the B Corp community to share best practices and identify opportunities for collaboration with regard to research, teaching, and experiential learning. Learn more about us at https://bacademics.org/
Contact
B AcademicsContact
Randye Spina
475-999-4314
www.bacademics.org
