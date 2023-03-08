BG Hines’s New Book, "The Wattson Brothers Go West," is a Captivating and Nostalgic Adventure Following Two Teenage Brothers as They Journey Through Space and Time
Tuscaloosa, AL, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author BG Hines, a marathon runner and mountain climber with a love for nature, has completed his most recent book, “The Wattson Brothers Go West”: a thrilling and entertaining story based on his childhood love of Hardy Boys books.
“Time is a measure of duration, not a barrier or obstruction,” says author BG Hines. “‘The Wattson Brothers Go West’ follows teenage brothers William and Bob Wattson, scions of a huge fortune, and how they spend a summer break. Their holiday begins with them traveling from their New Hampshire school to their late father’s unique mountain home near Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Located there is another part of their inheritance, a machine able to transport people through time.”
Published by Fulton Books, BG Hines’s book follows the Wattson brothers and their friends as they get acquainted with their impressive inheritance: a time travel machine. Joined by two schoolmates, a southerner named Ellie and a New Yorker named Paul, the gang are transported back to Big Sky, Montana in 1805. There they team up with a young member of the Crow tribe named Spear, and together they traverse the scenic Missouri River and the future home of Yellowstone National Park.
However, all is not well. The group discover that they are not alone, and a rival crew of time travelers from 1945 Germany are on their trail. The Wattson brothers and friends are certain they haven’t seen the last of this villainous gang. Can they conquer time travel and explore the wonders of the West in peace? Find out in the exhilarating pages of “The Wattson Brothers Go West.”
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The Wattson Brothers Go West” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
