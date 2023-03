Rachel Bryan’s New Book, "Ingredients for a Superhero Recipe," is an Inspiring and Charming Children’s Tale About Finding the Superhero Within by Doing Good Deeds

Fairfield Bay, AR, March 09, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Fulton Books author Rachel Bryan, a talented writer who was inspired by God to find her own inner superpower, has completed her most recent book, “Ingredients for a Superhero Recipe”: a delightful and engaging story about the superpower of kindness.“This story tells of a boy who awakens with his most genius idea yet: how to become a superhero,” says author Rachel Bryan. “With his cape, a recipe, and a list of ingredients, he heads out to begin his best and most exciting journey ever seen.”Published by Fulton Books, Rachel Bryan’s book follows a young boy as he sets out to find all the ingredients to become a superhero. His recipe includes 3 cups of mighty strength, a tablespoon of flying potion, a large dash of good looks, and a sprinkle of mind reader. On his search for these mystical ingredients, he helps some loved ones along the way. He dries while his mom washes the dishes. He breaks a dog bone in two so each of his pups can enjoy. He gives a big hug to a friend. Finally, he assists his little brother in need.But even after all of this, the boy feels defeated. He hasn’t found any of the ingredients to become a superhero! Heartbroken, he confides in his grandpa who gives him some sage words of advice. Could it be that he had superhero abilities within him all along? In “Ingredients for a Superhero Recipe,” children will learn that kindness and compassion are the most important superpowers of all.Readers who wish to experience this heartening work can purchase “Ingredients for a Superhero Recipe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.