Rachel Bryan’s New Book, "Ingredients for a Superhero Recipe," is an Inspiring and Charming Children’s Tale About Finding the Superhero Within by Doing Good Deeds
Fairfield Bay, AR, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rachel Bryan, a talented writer who was inspired by God to find her own inner superpower, has completed her most recent book, “Ingredients for a Superhero Recipe”: a delightful and engaging story about the superpower of kindness.
“This story tells of a boy who awakens with his most genius idea yet: how to become a superhero,” says author Rachel Bryan. “With his cape, a recipe, and a list of ingredients, he heads out to begin his best and most exciting journey ever seen.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rachel Bryan’s book follows a young boy as he sets out to find all the ingredients to become a superhero. His recipe includes 3 cups of mighty strength, a tablespoon of flying potion, a large dash of good looks, and a sprinkle of mind reader. On his search for these mystical ingredients, he helps some loved ones along the way. He dries while his mom washes the dishes. He breaks a dog bone in two so each of his pups can enjoy. He gives a big hug to a friend. Finally, he assists his little brother in need.
But even after all of this, the boy feels defeated. He hasn’t found any of the ingredients to become a superhero! Heartbroken, he confides in his grandpa who gives him some sage words of advice. Could it be that he had superhero abilities within him all along? In “Ingredients for a Superhero Recipe,” children will learn that kindness and compassion are the most important superpowers of all.
Readers who wish to experience this heartening work can purchase “Ingredients for a Superhero Recipe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
