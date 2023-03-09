Sam Sell’s New Book, "Someone Like Me," Follows a Young Boy Who Makes a New Friend and Discovers All That They Have in Common, Despite Being Different from Each Other
Hicksville, OH, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sam Sell, who lives with her wife and their daughter in her hometown of Hicksville, Ohio, where she volunteers with the local fire department and rescue squad and works as a full-time machine operator, has completed her most recent book, “Someone Like Me”: a charming tale of a young boy who heads off to his first day at school, and learns an important lessons after making a new friend.
“Join Jack on his first day of school where he meets someone that looks different from him,” writes Sell. “See how these two boys discover that there is more to a person than how we look.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sam Sell’s book is a delightful story that serves as a powerful tool for parents and guardians to connect with younger readers and reveal how those who may appear different from oneself can actually have a lot in common. With colorful artwork to bring her tale to life, Sell aims to inspire readers of all ages to approach new friends with kindness and an open mind every single day, and to treat others with respect no matter what.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Someone Like Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
