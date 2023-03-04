Best Brains New Location
Austin, TX, March 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers proudly announces its newest location in the Austin area. Best Brains Austin - Southwest hosted its Grand Opening event Friday, February 10 though Sunday, February 12. The fifth location for the brand in Austin, Best Brains Austin – Southwest is located in the Cannon Oaks area of Austin, conveniently located just off of Loop 1.
Best Brains has a large presence in Texas, with over 30 centers across the state in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, and San Antonio. As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have more than 6 locations slated to open in 2023. Best Brains Austin – Southwest is owned and operated by Gagan Singh. Singh was drawn to the brand after making the decision to change his career to focus on children’s education.
“Once we did our market research on learning centers, Best Brains stood out for multiple reasons - non-repetitive learning model, board certified teachers, baby genius program, and multitude of subjects offered,” Gagan explains. “It was clear that this would be the program we would pick for our kids! We believe other parents would arrive at the same conclusion.” Gagan chose the 1,050 square foot unit due to its close proximity to many local communities looking for a learning center like Best Brains, expanding the brand into South Austin. “I wanted to serve the community at large, and not just family and friends," he explained.
Classes will be available in-person at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs taught by qualified instructors. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Development Specialist Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Gagan was eager to open their doors to inquiring families during their Grand Opening Event that took place February 10 though 12, 2023. Students had a chance to tour the location while parents previewed the unique curriculum and learned more about the center’s staff. "Our teachers are highly qualified, passionate, and dedicated to helping students succeed,” Gagan said. In addition to the main programs, Best Brains Austin – Southwest will also be introducing the summer camp program to South Austin, a learning-forward day camp experience that prevents children from falling behind on their studies over summer break while still providing a fun atmosphere. When asked why parents should consider signing up at the Austin – Southwest location, Gagan explained, “We will be working diligently with each and every kid, and making sure the program is working for them. Please give us a chance to work with your kids!”
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Austin - Southwest can improve the academic performance of your child, call (512) 967-1111 or email austinsouthwest@bestbrains.com.
