Author Kelvin Ponce’s New Book, "The Sparkling Star in the Shining Moon," is an Enthralling Reflection of the Author's Life and His Experiences as Told Through Poetry
Recent release “The Sparkling Star in the Shining Moon,” from Page Publishing author Kelvin Ponce, is an eye-opening journey through the author's mind that explores his life through prose. Crafting a deeply honest and personal memoir, Ponce invites readers into his mind to explore his past and views on the world around him through his unique perspective.
Chandler, AZ, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kelvin Ponce, who holds a lifelong passion for English, literature, philosophy, and psychology, has completed his new book, “The Sparkling Star in the Shining Moon”: a stirring memoir that explores the author’s experiences in life and the adversities he’s faced through poetry on his 14-year journey.
“The key for the heart, the muse, the art of philosophy, expressed in articulated words combined with perfection, has been graciously implemented in this book by the author. It is for everyone who can see beyond appearances,” writes Ponce.
“Let us now together open our minds and hearts to new horizons of understanding. The ideas presented in this book are not novel; however, they are the result of many hours of study and research, and combined, they have formed a great story, a universal code of life. You will find yourself, as it were, transported to the most mysterious and beautiful places of the world and to the inner chambers of your own mind. The ideas presented in this book are not to be taken literally.
“These are a system of communication and a model of human behavior that enables you to see your own potential, to see your own world with new eyes. This book contains short stories, poems, quotes, and musings that are the result of a great thinker’s journey from one end of the world to the other in search of knowledge, in search of meaning, in search of understanding.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kelvin Ponce’s thought-provoking poetry takes readers on an enlightening journey through the author’s mind, as he details his changing emotions and revelations throughout different stages of his life. Captivating and raw, Ponce’s writings weave an intricate tapestry of his life story, which he invites readers to take part in and experience through his own eyes.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Sparkling Star in the Shining Moon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
