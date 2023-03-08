Author Kelvin Ponce’s New Book, "The Sparkling Star in the Shining Moon," is an Enthralling Reflection of the Author's Life and His Experiences as Told Through Poetry

Recent release “The Sparkling Star in the Shining Moon,” from Page Publishing author Kelvin Ponce, is an eye-opening journey through the author's mind that explores his life through prose. Crafting a deeply honest and personal memoir, Ponce invites readers into his mind to explore his past and views on the world around him through his unique perspective.