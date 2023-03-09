Author Barbara Ann Perkins’s New Book, "Spirits and Secrets," Follows a Woman's Choice to Engage in a Thrilling Affair or Return to the Safety & Security of Her Marriage
Recent release “Spirits and Secrets,” from Covenant Books author Barbara Ann Perkins, centers around a woman who realizes her marriage is completely devoid of romance and passion. To help reignite that spark, she takes her children away on a trip to gain space from her husband but finds herself embroiled in an affair that makes her feel something she hasn't felt in quite a while.
Three Lakes, WI, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Ann Perkins, who lives in Northern Wisconsin and enjoys the beaches of Florida for a part of each year with her husband, Gary, and their family, has completed her new book, “Spirits and Secrets”: a stirring tale that follows a woman who must make the difficult choice of continuing her exhilarating affair or remain faithful to her husband despite the absence of romance in their marriage.
“Stephanie Beinfield is struggling with her marriage,” writes Perkins. “She has never been a quick decision maker, but her choice to marry Jeb and accept his daughter as her own had been good. With the birth of their own daughter and the start of a new business, she felt the romance in her marriage slowly slipping away.
“She takes the children to the abandoned cabin of her deceased in-laws, thinking her absence might spark Jeb's interest. But a diversion awaits her. There is life in the walls of that abode, secretive messages written by Olivia, her troubled mother-in-law, whom she had never met. Haunted by Olivia's spirit, she searches for the people and places mentioned in the notes, fiercely wanting to learn the dark secrets of the bygone existence.
“Mimicking the life of the dead woman leads her to an affair which is kept in check by her guilt and the prying eyes of her daughters. Trying to break away from spirits and mysterious messages, she struggles to make decisions. Should she entertain the exciting romance that goes against her moral code or return to the stability of her marriage?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Barbara Ann Perkins’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Stephanie’s unbelievable journey to decide whether or not she even wants to save her marriage. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Spirits and Secrets” will keep readers on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning and shocking conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Spirits and Secrets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
