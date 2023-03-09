Author Barbara Ann Perkins’s New Book, "Spirits and Secrets," Follows a Woman's Choice to Engage in a Thrilling Affair or Return to the Safety & Security of Her Marriage

Recent release “Spirits and Secrets,” from Covenant Books author Barbara Ann Perkins, centers around a woman who realizes her marriage is completely devoid of romance and passion. To help reignite that spark, she takes her children away on a trip to gain space from her husband but finds herself embroiled in an affair that makes her feel something she hasn't felt in quite a while.