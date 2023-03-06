Author YA Joseph’s New Book, "As I Walk Through My Mind," is a Recollection of Events That Happened Throughout the Course of the Author’s Fascinating Life
Recent release “As I Walk Through My Mind,” from Newman Springs Publishing author YA Joseph, is a compelling collection of poetry that expresses the inner feelings the author seemed unable to vocalize to those who inspired, befriended, loved, and hurt him.
New York, NY, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- YA Joseph, who has lived in West Virginia most of his life, has completed his new book, “As I Walk Through My Mind”: a gripping and potent collection of poetry that includes a few poems from the author’s youth, as well as several poems about love and love lost.
Author YA Joseph attended St. Brenden Catholic School during his first eight years of school. He next attended Elkins High School where he was active in numerous sports. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. He then attended Potomac State College and continued his education at West Virginia University. However, he has traveled to many countries as well as all fifty states. YA believes that West Virginia is the most beautiful and is truly where he belongs.
Mr. Joseph taught in public schools for forty-five years. He was instrumental in the special Olympic Movement in parts of West Virginia. He also coached football, baseball, track, golf, and girls’ volleyball. Since retiring from the school system, YA can be found at his home in Putnam or at his retreat in Tucker Co. This is his second book of poetry to be published.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, YA Joseph’s moving poetry shares the author’s perspective on events that have had a profound effect on his life as well as his view of the world.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “As I Walk Through My Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author YA Joseph attended St. Brenden Catholic School during his first eight years of school. He next attended Elkins High School where he was active in numerous sports. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. He then attended Potomac State College and continued his education at West Virginia University. However, he has traveled to many countries as well as all fifty states. YA believes that West Virginia is the most beautiful and is truly where he belongs.
Mr. Joseph taught in public schools for forty-five years. He was instrumental in the special Olympic Movement in parts of West Virginia. He also coached football, baseball, track, golf, and girls’ volleyball. Since retiring from the school system, YA can be found at his home in Putnam or at his retreat in Tucker Co. This is his second book of poetry to be published.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, YA Joseph’s moving poetry shares the author’s perspective on events that have had a profound effect on his life as well as his view of the world.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “As I Walk Through My Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories