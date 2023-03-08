James Lyman’s New Book, "Timothy McMaister," is an Informative, Yet Humorous, Children’s Story Written to Teach Little Ones About the Dangers of Too Much Screen Time

Recent release “Timothy McMaister,” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Lyman, is a charming children’s tale about a young boy who is seemingly addicted to screens. As soon as his schoolwork is done, he races to the TV to play video games. Timmy and his siblings turn all free time into screen time until their parents hatch a plan to change their ways.