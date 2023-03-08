James Lyman’s New Book, "Timothy McMaister," is an Informative, Yet Humorous, Children’s Story Written to Teach Little Ones About the Dangers of Too Much Screen Time
Recent release “Timothy McMaister,” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Lyman, is a charming children’s tale about a young boy who is seemingly addicted to screens. As soon as his schoolwork is done, he races to the TV to play video games. Timmy and his siblings turn all free time into screen time until their parents hatch a plan to change their ways.
Springfield, VA, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Lyman, an author who has worked with children and families for over thirty years, has completed his new book, “Timothy McMaister”: a fun and helpful story about learning to appreciate activities outside of the online world.
“Timothy McMaister has a big problem!” writes author James Lyman. “He’s a timewaster! Every unoccupied moment of Timmy’s life is filled with phone games, meme scrolling, and video-watching. And his siblings follow Timmy’s lead.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Lyman’s enlightening tale follows Timothy McMaister and his two siblings as they indulge in hours of screen time. Instead of playing outside or reading, Timothy spends all of his free time playing video games, much to his parents’ dismay. Timothy is a good kid—he does well in school, promptly does his homework, and enjoys family time at dinner. But the addictive allure of a TV or phone screen always draws him in.
One day, Timothy’s parents hatch a clever plan to redirect their children. They purchase a brand-new device that they know the kids will play with, even if they aren’t sure what the buttons do. Little do Timmy and his siblings know that this device turns off the Wi-Fi. As they play with their new toy, they disable the Wi-Fi. What will happen when Timmy has limited access to screens? Is it possible that life can be better when he takes time away from TV?
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Timothy McMaister” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
