Author Wesley Dunn’s New Book, "Death of a Proud Eagle," is a Riveting Tale of Three Men Willing to Risk Their Lives and Break the Law to Achieve Their Version of Justice
Recent release “Death of a Proud Eagle,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wesley Dunn, follows three Native American Vietnam veterans who aim to bring about awareness of the harsh living conditions endured by their fellow Native Americans across the country. In order to accomplish this goal, they devise a plan to do the unthinkable: take the President of the United States hostage.
Allentown, PA, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wesley Dunn, an award-winning poet who received an honorary degree of Doctor of Literature from the World Academy of Arts and Culture, has completed his new book, “Death of a Proud Eagle”: a captivating story of three Vietnam veterans who devise a plan to bring about public awareness to the living conditions of their fellow Native Americans.
“The story 'Death of a Proud Eagle' is the story of three native American Honored Vietnam vets,” writes Dunn. “The story begins at the counsel chambers of the Counsel of Nations (the group directing the actions at Wounded Knee) the evening of May 9, 1973. They had come together to increase the awareness of the American public about the social living conditions of Native American across this great country. Unfortunately, that night their hopes were not fulfilled as those who had held the Wounded Knee supply store for 71 days, Surrendered to Federal authorities. However, Jim Proud Eagle, Paul Great Bear, and Wes Otter Speak were not ready to capitulate. As they traveled through the night they began putting together plans for a new action, an action that no one had ever tried before in history. An action that they were willing to give their lives to accomplish. To capture the White House and the President of the United States without violence within the grounds of the White House. An action that will send Wes and his love (Patricia Michaels) on a journey into the mountains and legends of his homelands.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wesley Dunn’s stunning tale is an exhilarating thrill ride that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Jim, Paul, and Wes’s dangerous task to capture the President and achieve their demands. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Dunn’s character-driven novel is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion that will bring the plight of Native Americans to the forefront of their minds.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Death of a Proud Eagle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“The story 'Death of a Proud Eagle' is the story of three native American Honored Vietnam vets,” writes Dunn. “The story begins at the counsel chambers of the Counsel of Nations (the group directing the actions at Wounded Knee) the evening of May 9, 1973. They had come together to increase the awareness of the American public about the social living conditions of Native American across this great country. Unfortunately, that night their hopes were not fulfilled as those who had held the Wounded Knee supply store for 71 days, Surrendered to Federal authorities. However, Jim Proud Eagle, Paul Great Bear, and Wes Otter Speak were not ready to capitulate. As they traveled through the night they began putting together plans for a new action, an action that no one had ever tried before in history. An action that they were willing to give their lives to accomplish. To capture the White House and the President of the United States without violence within the grounds of the White House. An action that will send Wes and his love (Patricia Michaels) on a journey into the mountains and legends of his homelands.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wesley Dunn’s stunning tale is an exhilarating thrill ride that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Jim, Paul, and Wes’s dangerous task to capture the President and achieve their demands. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Dunn’s character-driven novel is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion that will bring the plight of Native Americans to the forefront of their minds.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Death of a Proud Eagle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories