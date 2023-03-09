Author Wesley Dunn’s New Book, "Death of a Proud Eagle," is a Riveting Tale of Three Men Willing to Risk Their Lives and Break the Law to Achieve Their Version of Justice

Recent release “Death of a Proud Eagle,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wesley Dunn, follows three Native American Vietnam veterans who aim to bring about awareness of the harsh living conditions endured by their fellow Native Americans across the country. In order to accomplish this goal, they devise a plan to do the unthinkable: take the President of the United States hostage.