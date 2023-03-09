Author Brandon Davis’s New Book, "Peletia: Power Crystals," is a Creative Work of Young Adult Fiction About Zurry and His Friends Trying to Make Peace During a Civil War
Recent release “Peletia: Power Crystals,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brandon Davis, is a spellbinding young adult science fiction novel that begins in another world, following the main character, Zurry, and his friends as they try to stop the damage their planet is facing during a civil war.
Pacifica, CA, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Davis has completed his new book, “Peletia: Power Crystals”: an engaging young adult science fiction novel that introduces Zurry, who is happy and accepting of others, including the princess of the planet, Maylean, who goes to his school. Soon after they meet, the planet’s inhabitants are swept into a civil war. Zurry and many other friends try to find a way to stop the damage by making peace between the outlander city folk who already have bad blood.
Davis begins, “In a universe next to the Milky Way called the Nox Gallet, there is a planet called Peletia. There we have many types of technology, all powered by power crystals. There are many crystal colors. Some last longer. Some can contain more energy than others and are more powerful. However, the crystals power almost every piece of technology we have. We get them from Peletia’s moon, which is half the size of our planet.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brandon Davis’s fascinating tale is a story filled with love, adventure, drama, martial arts, and a test of friendship over a whole new world that’s different but the same.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “Peletia: Power Crystals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
