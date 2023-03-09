Author Brandon Davis’s New Book, "Peletia: Power Crystals," is a Creative Work of Young Adult Fiction About Zurry and His Friends Trying to Make Peace During a Civil War

Recent release “Peletia: Power Crystals,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brandon Davis, is a spellbinding young adult science fiction novel that begins in another world, following the main character, Zurry, and his friends as they try to stop the damage their planet is facing during a civil war.