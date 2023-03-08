HYSKY Society Announces FLYING HY - The World's Largest Hydrogen Aviation Event Happening on June 21-23, 2023

HYSKY Society, a leading non-profit organization in hydrogen aviation, has announced FLYING HY, the world's largest virtual hydrogen aviation event to be held on June 21-23, 2023. The event aims to showcase the limitless possibilities of hydrogen aviation and unite a community of change-makers to take a step towards a carbon-free world. The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and more, with high-profile guest speakers supporting hydrogen aviation.