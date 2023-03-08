HYSKY Society Announces FLYING HY - The World's Largest Hydrogen Aviation Event Happening on June 21-23, 2023
HYSKY Society, a leading non-profit organization in hydrogen aviation, has announced FLYING HY, the world's largest virtual hydrogen aviation event to be held on June 21-23, 2023. The event aims to showcase the limitless possibilities of hydrogen aviation and unite a community of change-makers to take a step towards a carbon-free world. The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and more, with high-profile guest speakers supporting hydrogen aviation.
Dallas, TX, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HYSKY Society, the non-profit organization at the forefront of hydrogen aviation, has announced FLYING HY, the world's largest virtual hydrogen aviation event. The event, which will take place from June 21-23, 2023, will bring together the brightest minds in the industry to showcase the limitless possibilities of hydrogen aviation.
Danielle McLean, CEO of HYSKY Society, said: "We're taking the skies to new heights. Our mission is to turn blue skies green with hydrogen, and FLYING HY is a giant step forward in making that a reality. This is the most important event in the history of hydrogen aviation, and we're honored to host it."
FLYING HY will feature over 1000 attendees from around the world and will offer a packed schedule of keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the industry's top experts, explore the latest hydrogen technologies, and connect with like-minded professionals.
In addition, HYSKY Society has announced a series of high-profile guest speakers who will join the lineup, using their voices and influence to support the hydrogen aviation movement.
"Hydrogen is the Messiah fuel, and FLYING HY is the ultimate platform to bring everyone who believes in its potential together," said Drea Hickman, hydrogen strategist at HYSKY Society.
FLYING HY is not just an event, but a movement towards a carbon-free world, demonstrating the incredible potential of hydrogen and uniting a community of change-makers. Interested parties can register for FLYING HY today at www.hysky.org.
For more information, please contact Drea Hickman, Hydrogen Strategist, at a@hy-sky.net.
About HYSKY Society:
HYSKY Society, founded by Danielle McLean, is the driving force behind hydrogen aviation in the United States. The organization is dedicated to clean and responsible production and works with companies to bring hydrogen aviation to life. The mission of HYSKY Society is to advance hydrogen aviation in the U.S. and demonstrate the limitless possibilities of hydrogen.
Contact
Drea Hickman
214-444-9138
hysky.org
