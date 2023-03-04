Karan Casey, One of Ireland’s Most Celebrated Singers, to Perform at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre

Singer-songwriter Karan Casey will be performing many of the songs that made her one of Ireland’s most accomplished folk musicians on Sat., March 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre as part of her current American tour. Her concert will include songs from her February 2023 album, “Nine Apples of Gold.” Audience members will also be able to enjoy many of Casey’s favorite Irish folk songs, gleaned from her 25-year musical repertoire.