Author Mohammed Azher Siddiqui’s New Book, "Footprints in Stone," Explores How Human Migration Constantly Changes Cultures & What the Future of Humanity Could Look Like

In his recent release, “Footprints in Stone,” Page Publishing author Mohammed Azher Siddiqui offers a fascinating exploration of the history behind human migration and how it impacts one's cultures. Throughout this discussion, Siddiqui relates his writings to his own personal history as an immigrant from India in America and how his own ancestors migrated to India from other parts of the world.