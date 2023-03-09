Author Mohammed Azher Siddiqui’s New Book, "Footprints in Stone," Explores How Human Migration Constantly Changes Cultures & What the Future of Humanity Could Look Like
In his recent release, “Footprints in Stone,” Page Publishing author Mohammed Azher Siddiqui offers a fascinating exploration of the history behind human migration and how it impacts one's cultures. Throughout this discussion, Siddiqui relates his writings to his own personal history as an immigrant from India in America and how his own ancestors migrated to India from other parts of the world.
Natick, MA, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Siddiqui, who left corporate America in 2012 to form Solution Sales Management, a consulting company that focuses on projects providing societal benefits and are environmentally friendly. His new book, “Footprints in Stone,” is a thought-provoking look at how human migration has shaped different cultures in the past, and how it could potentially impact the next few decades of human history.
“Those that follow international migration commonly agree on the fact that the late twentieth century has been the age of migration,” writes Siddiqui. “However, human migration started about two million years ago and continues to the present. [I hail] from India and immigrated to the United States in the late twentieth century. Researching [my] ancestors’ migration patterns led to the interesting but not surprising discovery that they, too, migrated to India from different parts of the world. Migration impacts culture, and that effect is captured in some period photographs that are part of this book.
“‘Footprints in Stone,’ however, is not just about the past. It also speaks to contemporary life in the United States of America and then ventures to look to the future to what could be possible if we take care of the myriad challenges that humans face in the first quarter of the twenty-first century. The readers of ‘Footprints in Stone’ in 2089 will hopefully gain from reading about the past, but they will be the only ones to see if [my] predictions were accurate.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mohammed Azher Siddiqui’s captivating tale relates the historical accounts of human migration and its social and geopolitical impact today. Accompanied by thorough research and historic photos that help to bring Siddiqui’s tale to life, readers will discover just how migration has helped humanity to evolve and shift throughout centuries of the Earth’s history.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Footprints in Stone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
