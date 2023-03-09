Author Franky Gomez’s New Book, "Earth Angel," is the Captivating Story of an Epic Battle That Finds Angels & Humans Teaming Up to Defend Against Dark, Terrifying Forces
Recent release “Earth Angel,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Franky Gomez, is a stirring tale that centers around the ongoing fight against dark forces that wish to end humanity and rule as they see fit. In order to prevent this disastrous outcome, humans and angels will be forced to work together to preserve their existence before it's too late, as one woman discovers her role in the war.
Portland, OR, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Franky Gomez has completed his new book, “Earth Angel”: a thrilling adventure that follows a young woman who discovers she holds a much larger role in the epic war in which the existence of humanity hangs in the balance.
“‘Earth Angel’ is a fun, action-packed sci-fi series that pushes the imagination to discover the existence of angels and devils as you never thought before,” writes Gomez. “Encounter the majestic as you journey down a new path of wonder, love, betrayal, comedy, suspense, and so much more.
“In a classic battle of good and evil, explore an idea of a new source of human existence as humans and angels work together to preserve life and save the earth against the evil forces of the devils. Follow Sherri as she learns her place in this world, where at the center is a halo that makes her the focal point of the battle and the entire world. This book sets the stage for an epic series that will leave you wanting more, imagining more, and suspecting more.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Franky Gomez’s exhilarating story will leave readers spellbound as the war of angels and devils unfolds, leaving the fate of the Earth in question. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Earth Angel” is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion, ready for the next adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Earth Angel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
