Author Franky Gomez’s New Book, "Earth Angel," is the Captivating Story of an Epic Battle That Finds Angels & Humans Teaming Up to Defend Against Dark, Terrifying Forces

Recent release “Earth Angel,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Franky Gomez, is a stirring tale that centers around the ongoing fight against dark forces that wish to end humanity and rule as they see fit. In order to prevent this disastrous outcome, humans and angels will be forced to work together to preserve their existence before it's too late, as one woman discovers her role in the war.