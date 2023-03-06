Charleston Plastic Surgery Welcomes New Surgeon to the Team
Dr. Ronald P. Bossert joins the practice with extensive experience in plastic surgery.
Charleston, SC, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In January, Ronald P. Bossert, MD stepped through the doors of Charleston Plastic Surgery to work alongside Dr. Tracy Harvey, carrying on the practice’s established reputation of providing excellent care. Dr. Bossert is a leading surgeon helping patients to achieve their aesthetic goals through plastic surgery.
Dr. Bossert is board certified in plastic surgery, specializing in aesthetic plastic surgery of the face and body, with a particular passion for helping patients through body contouring surgery after weight loss. He began his career in an academic setting as staff plastic surgeon at the University of Rochester, where he served as the Director of the Life After Weight Loss program and helped patients that had lost a significant amount of weight through complex reconstructive surgery.
Dr. Bossert perfected his eye for detail and individualized care while maintaining his focus on safe surgical approaches and caring bedside manner as he transitioned to private practice. He moved to Charleston two years ago and “…is excited to join the superb talent and tremendously dedicated team at Charleston Plastic Surgery.”
He began his academic journey at Haverford College, where he graduated cum laude with a BA in biology. Then he completed his medical training and was one of the few graduates selected for the dedicated plastic surgery training at the University of Rochester’s integrated plastic surgery residency program. After completing five years of training, Dr. Bossert was selected for a prestigious fellowship in body contouring surgery after weight loss at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center under the guidance of world-renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Rubin. He has been published in several journals and presented nationally on aesthetic plastic surgery of the body.
Charleston Plastic Surgery has served the Lowcountry longer than any other plastic surgery practice and has built a foundation of providing excellent care. Patients experience a highly personalized experience while reaching their aesthetic goals and have built relationships that last generations. Charleston Plastic Surgery joined Charleston ENT & Allergy in 2015 and is in their West Ashely, Mt. Pleasant, and Windmill station clinics as well as The Surgery Center of Charleston.
Dr. Bossert is seeing patients in the West Ashely and Windmill Station locations, and a consultation can be scheduled by calling (843) 722-1985 or visiting the website at chasplasticsurgery.com.
A welcome event will be held on March 10 in the Windmill Station office and March 17 in the West Ashley office. Patients can learn more about Dr. Bossert’s expertise in body contouring after weight loss and personalized approach, as well as enjoy demonstrations of aesthetic facial treatments, makeup applications, and skin product discounts. To register for the event, call the office or sign up for the mailing list: http://eepurl.com/huCLCr.
