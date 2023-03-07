K. E. Mathew, MD, FACS’s Newly Released “Surgeon on Trial” is a Thoughtful Study of the Author’s Life and Experiences Within the Medical Field
“Surgeon on Trial,” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. E. Mathew, MD, FACS, is an emotionally charged look at the author’s experiences across three continents and a lifetime of study and practice as a general surgeon.
Gonzales, LA, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Surgeon on Trial”: a compelling autobiographical work. “Surgeon on Trial” is the creation of published author K. E. Mathew, MD, FACS, who has retired from practicing general surgery and settled in South Louisiana. Along with his wife, Leya, a pediatrician, they have made several medical mission trips to Africa and Mexico. Together, they have three daughters and four grandchildren.
Mathew shares, “'Surgeon on Trial' is the story of an ordinary young boy, who against all odds, is making his life’s journey through three continents experiencing blessings from unexpected sources. As a well-qualified general surgeon, he made the transition from Manhattan to a very small town in South Louisiana. As the only surgeon in the community, he had to be always available, and he did not have the luxury for a consult or second opinion in difficult cases. The unseen hand of the Lord was leading his hands in those situations.
“Looking back, trials are all learning experiences in life. It teaches you humility and lets you be aware of your vulnerability. It often gives you a new perspective on life.
“If only those of us who complain that the cost of medical care is high in the USA do something to ease the liability crisis. I have lost my hope in the legislature to be of much help in this; they themselves are mostly trial lawyers.”
On his first mission trip to Subarina, Honduras Dr. Mathew asked himself, “What am I doing on this construction mission in Honduras? A general surgeon by trade, with no experience in a construction job and not able to say a word of Spanish.”
Was there a reason for God to put a surgeon on a construction team in Subarina, Honduras?
Yes, He had that young Honduran cyclist on His mind. Yes, He had to reveal the state of the health care system in the underdeveloped countries to the surgeon and challenge him for future medical mission trips.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. E. Mathew, MD, FACS’s new book tackles the highs and lows of the life of a surgeon.
Mathew shares in hopes of spreading awareness of the liability crisis and the lasting effects it carries across the medical industry.
Consumers can purchase “Surgeon on Trial” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Surgeon on Trial,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
