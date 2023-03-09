Stracy E. Cleveland’s Newly Released "Ming Li’s Magic Panda: Adventures in China" is a Creative Adventure That Explores the Wonders of China
“Ming Li’s Magic Panda: Adventures in China,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stracy E. Cleveland, offers readers an engaging fiction that explores lessons of love through a creative adventure between new friends.
Utica, OH, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Ming Li’s Magic Panda: Adventures in China”: a delightful and unique juvenile fiction. “Ming Li’s Magic Panda: Adventures in China” is the creation of published author Stracy E. Cleveland.
Cleveland shares, “'Ming Li’s Magic Panda: Adventures in China' is part one of books written by Stracy Cleveland about Ming Li and Zhu. The story is filled with imagination and creativity and some of life’s lessons about love as you follow Ming Li on her journey with Zhu around China. Ming Li and Zhu encounter situations along the way that challenge them to help people and show them love. Through these adventures, the bond between Ming Li and Zhu grow stronger after losing her parents in a tragic boating accident. They both learn through the teachings of Confucius’s lessons on how to become superior beings by putting others first. It is a fun, enchanting, and magical tale that will leave you and your family wanting more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stracy E. Cleveland’s new book brings young readers an informative narrative that explores aspects of Asian culture.
Cleveland shares in hopes of sparking the imagination of young readers and sharing an enjoyable adventure within a vibrant culture.
Consumers can purchase “Ming Li’s Magic Panda: Adventures in China” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ming Li’s Magic Panda: Adventures in China,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
