Author Lynette Lane’s Newly Released "Bear Bear's Journey" is a Heartwarming Story That Explores the Powerful Bond Shared Between a Little Girl and Her Teddy Bear
“Bear Bear's Journey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynette Lane, is a charming tale of a stuffed animal named Bear Bear, who is assigned a very important task: to keep his Little Princess safe. Although there are some big changes in her life, Bear Bear helps her get through them all as she is adopted from the foster care system and meets her new family.
Monroe, OR, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Bear Bear's Journey”: a beautiful tale of a young girl and her special friend who stands by her through life’s scary moments to provide comfort and courage. “Bear Bear's Journey” is the creation of published author Lynette Lane, a loving mother, and Oma, who recently retired from being a mail contractor.
“Bear Bear journeys through the ups and downs of foster care and adoption with his Little Princess,” writes Lane. “Based on a true story, ‘Bear Bear’s Journey’ shows the unbreakable bond these two share. But what happens when they become separated?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynette Lane’s new book is an adorable tale that highlights the important job that childhood toys have in helping children overcome stressful situations and the incredible bond they can form. Despite the anxiety that meeting her new family caused, and the big changes in her life, Lane reveals how the Little Princess was able to weather it all so long as she had Bear Bear by her side.
Consumers can purchase “Bear Bear's Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bear Bear's Journey”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
