Author Lynette Lane’s Newly Released "Bear Bear's Journey" is a Heartwarming Story That Explores the Powerful Bond Shared Between a Little Girl and Her Teddy Bear

“Bear Bear's Journey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynette Lane, is a charming tale of a stuffed animal named Bear Bear, who is assigned a very important task: to keep his Little Princess safe. Although there are some big changes in her life, Bear Bear helps her get through them all as she is adopted from the foster care system and meets her new family.