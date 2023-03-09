Author Jack Thompson’s Newly Released "Make Your Own Footprints in the Sand" is a Series of Poems That Will Uplift One's Faith and Carry Readers Through Life’s Trials

“Make Your Own Footprints in the Sand,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jack Thompson, is a stirring assortment of poems, inspired by various life events faced by the author, including the devastating loss of the author's wife. Each entry provides hope and guidance for readers who find themselves lost in life and facing difficult challenges, encouraging them to forge ahead through their faith.