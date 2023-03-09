Author Jack Thompson’s Newly Released "Make Your Own Footprints in the Sand" is a Series of Poems That Will Uplift One's Faith and Carry Readers Through Life’s Trials
“Make Your Own Footprints in the Sand,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jack Thompson, is a stirring assortment of poems, inspired by various life events faced by the author, including the devastating loss of the author's wife. Each entry provides hope and guidance for readers who find themselves lost in life and facing difficult challenges, encouraging them to forge ahead through their faith.
Tazewell, TN, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Make Your Own Footprints in the Sand”: a collection of heartfelt poems to help provide hope to readers during times of difficulties. “Make Your Own Footprints in the Sand” is the creation of published author Jack Thompson, a retired staff sergeant of the United States Marine Corps and a former pastor in United Pentecostal Church International.
“I have seen more tragedy and death in my life than I would hope no other person ever has to go through. However, through these things, God has brought me out victorious,” writes Thompson. “I have not been perfect, no, not even close. I have fallen short many times in my life, yet God is always there to forgive and guide me home. I can never thank Jesus enough for all He has done for me!
“After the loss of my wife of forty-three years, I felt so alone and hurt. God comforted me and sent to me a wonderful Christian lady to be my love again. It has been a wonderful miracle to see how God does care and loves each one of us and knows what we need in this life.
“‘Making Your Own Footprints in the Sand’ was my first real poem and has always been my favorite, and it continues to help me and guide me through life’s good days and stormy days.
“At the end of this book, I give several thoughts that God has given me over the years. I hope and pray they bless you as well!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Thompson’s new book explores the losses and triumphs of the author’s life through prose, reflecting upon the blessings God has granted Thompson at each turn. Through his writings, Thompson hopes to inspire readers to discover peace and healing through their faith in God and His Scripture, while appreciating the joys present in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Make Your Own Footprints in the Sand” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Make Your Own Footprints in the Sand”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
