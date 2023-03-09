Mike Weaver’s Newly Released "Kissed by a Butterfly" is a Vibrant Celebration of the Natural World and the Need to Explore It
“Kissed by a Butterfly,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike Weaver, is a thoughtful juvenile fiction that finds a young man on an unexpected path of personal discovery following an impactful visit to the family farm.
Brandywine, WV, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Kissed by a Butterfly”: a heartwarming family tale that encourages readers to get outside into the natural world. “Kissed by a Butterfly” is the creation of published author Mike Weaver, a dedicated father and grandfather who is currently a farmer in Pendleton County, West Virginia, raising industrial hemp. He has a CBD company (Redbud Hill Naturals) producing natural and organic CBD products. Mike is a former West Virginia Natural Resources police officer and retired as a special agent/criminal investigator for the Office of Law Enforcement of the US Fish and Wildlife Service. He is also a veteran of the US Navy.
Weaver shares, “This story has been written to get the children of today—and their parents—excited about the natural world and to encourage them to get out there and explore. The author and most people the author has had the opportunity to discuss his concern with (about the kids of today spending most or all their time in front of a screen) agree there is a need to get them outside and investigating what Mother Nature has put there for them to enjoy.
“Be it in a park, on an actual farm, or even in their own backyard, there are many wonders available if one would just look. Libraries, universities, and other schools have outdoor activities available, many at no cost.
“Most of the farmers the author knows would be glad to show people around their farm and maybe even allow them to explore it on their own. Their parents might be pleasantly surprised at how much one will enjoy it too.
“Get your young ones out there and get them started investigating what the natural world has to offer. You’ll be glad you did.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Weaver’s new book features delightful illustrations crafted by Karen Milnes.
Weaver blends an engaging narrative with an important message for upcoming generations that will bring enjoyment to readers of any age.
Consumers can purchase “Kissed by a Butterfly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kissed by a Butterfly”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
