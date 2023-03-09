Margaret Fountain Coleman’s Newly Released "The Preacher and the First Lady" is a Collection of Stories That Raise Awareness of Personal and Spiritual Challenges
“The Preacher and the First Lady,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Fountain Coleman, is an impactful arrangement of short stories that draw a comparison between familiar biblical figures and the complexities of living as a preacher’s wife.
Yonkers, NY, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Preacher and the First Lady”: an uplifting and encouraging selection of powerful sermons. “The Preacher and the First Lady” is the creation of published author Margaret Fountain Coleman, who is presently an elementary school educator, an ordained minister and podcast host. Coleman has earned degrees from various colleges and universities over the course of her life in criminal justice, education, and ministry. She is a sought-after preacher and teacher, specifically on issues that face women spiritually and emotionally. Her ministry message encompasses a wholistic approach through the word of God. She is the CEO and founder of Brand Yourself Ministries, LLC.
Coleman shares, “This book brings revelation and reality of struggles that are faced by First Ladies in households of faith. The collection of stories is introduced by sermons I’ve preached over the years. The sermons intersect with the lives of fictional women yet experiences that non-fictional women have faced in their lives in the church.
“Within any biblical story, we can find common experiences that parallel with our life experiences—so true for the unique experiences of women within the Holy Writ. From Eve’s story of misguidance to Mary’s story of being called to an extraordinary task, we all can find a window to peer into that compels us to take a deeper dive into how their lives mirror our own life experiences.
“The sermon’s reflected provide a framework that shows how a name substitution could in reality be your story. So, as you meet the Samaritan woman and First Lady Barbara; Hannah and First Lady Michelle; Queen Vashti and First Lady Tonia; a father, a daughter, a woman with a blood issue and First Lady Shana, take time to reflect and draw strength from their life experiences. Your healing and wholeness are possible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Fountain Coleman’s new book will touch the hearts and minds of women living as figures of the church.
Coleman shares in hopes of aiding others in their pursuit of personal and spiritual healing and growth through these compelling, thought-provoking stories.
Consumers can purchase “The Preacher and the First Lady” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Preacher and the First Lady,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
