C.W. Quinn’s Newly Released “My Symphony: Surviving the Pit” is an Engaging Fiction That Finds a Young Woman on a Path of Self-Discovery and Healing
“My Symphony: Surviving the Pit,” from Christian Faith Publishing author C.W. Quinn, is a compelling tale of overcoming abuse and connecting with God to finally find peace and fulfillment.
New York, NY, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Symphony: Surviving the Pit”: a thoughtful tale of growth and unexpected romance. “My Symphony: Surviving the Pit” is the creation of published author C.W. Quinn, who spent some years as a professional social worker helping youth at risk of failing school, battered women, and residents of long-term care facilities. Simultaneously, several small retail businesses were created and activated. Creatively, Quinn’s visual art has been displayed in art shows, and she has participated in sacred music recordings as part of a Christian ministry
Quinn shares, “A Chicago public school offers an outing to their junior high students called Symphony Day. A preteen female student, Grace, plans to attend. Grace has enjoyed the music of an orchestra many times; though, only before and after featured films or special television performances. The student experiences firsthand the power of music as she sits during the symphony orchestra performance on the outing to the symphony center. The music stays with Grace, reminding her of passed unpleasant and undesirable events, as well as her daily struggles with abuse at home. Grace’s abusive stepdad, abused mother, and stepbrothers live in agitation and fright daily. Grace experiences mental and sexual abuse from her stepdad, but she develops a significant relationship with Ian, her boyfriend, and God. A close friendship later in life influences significant change. Grace’s journey brings her happiness after a period of grief, two marriages, and three children. Finally, she is caught off guard when she learns that the father of her first born was not who she thought it was.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C.W. Quinn’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers witness Grace navigate extensive challenges and overcome it all through a resounding faith.
Consumers can purchase “My Symphony: Surviving the Pit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Symphony: Surviving the Pit”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
