Carlton Lloyd’s Newly Released "Omen Of Goodness" is a Compelling Selection of Poetry Inspired by Careful Observation and Reflection
“Omen Of Goodness,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carlton Lloyd, is an engaging reading experience that finds a diverse array of themes and topics examined through poetic expression.
New York, NY, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Omen Of Goodness”: a fascinating anthology that will challenge and inspire. “Omen Of Goodness” is the creation of published author Carlton Lloyd, who moved to the United States in 1986 and went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in project management.
Carlton Lloyd shares, “In this omen of goodness, the meditation of the heart and the imagination from the mind highlighted the wisdom of Carlton Lloyd’s poetical spiritual ability. Innovativeness of wonderfulness to encourage and nourish the omen of goodness. Marvelous meet astonishing fulfillment; poetry creates peace, happiness, and love. Harmony mastering time visited past, present, and future revelation in poetry. Long before omen of goodness materialize, legacy in words all praise drew. Inspired poems established throughout the land amongst truth and right. Poetic children teaching culture, omen of goodness. Love and kindness inspire aspiration of creativeness, treasure peace and love for tomorrow. Long live poetry. This is a day for celebration hailing omen of goodness all precious gems. Exalted the affinity of wisdom a concept for the ages. The phenomenal magical muse, rhythmical verse enlighten the mind and musically incline. Poetry is life, poems brave the path, let walk in harmony, its poetry ordination.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carlton Lloyd’s new book will entertain while challenging readers to reflect on the messages layered within each poem.
Carlton Lloyd draws inspiration from faith, family, and our modern world to bring readers an enjoyable and expressive selection of his poetic works.
Consumers can purchase “Omen Of Goodness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Omen Of Goodness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Carlton Lloyd shares, “In this omen of goodness, the meditation of the heart and the imagination from the mind highlighted the wisdom of Carlton Lloyd’s poetical spiritual ability. Innovativeness of wonderfulness to encourage and nourish the omen of goodness. Marvelous meet astonishing fulfillment; poetry creates peace, happiness, and love. Harmony mastering time visited past, present, and future revelation in poetry. Long before omen of goodness materialize, legacy in words all praise drew. Inspired poems established throughout the land amongst truth and right. Poetic children teaching culture, omen of goodness. Love and kindness inspire aspiration of creativeness, treasure peace and love for tomorrow. Long live poetry. This is a day for celebration hailing omen of goodness all precious gems. Exalted the affinity of wisdom a concept for the ages. The phenomenal magical muse, rhythmical verse enlighten the mind and musically incline. Poetry is life, poems brave the path, let walk in harmony, its poetry ordination.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carlton Lloyd’s new book will entertain while challenging readers to reflect on the messages layered within each poem.
Carlton Lloyd draws inspiration from faith, family, and our modern world to bring readers an enjoyable and expressive selection of his poetic works.
Consumers can purchase “Omen Of Goodness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Omen Of Goodness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories