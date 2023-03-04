Sugaring NYC Franchise Expands Into Multiple Major US Markets

In 2022, Sugaring NYC awarded a few multi-unit development contracts in Austin, TX; Long Island, NY; and a few more in the Illinois region. Becoming the third largest beauty franchise in the United States in late 2021, Sugaring NYC is set to take the second position on the hair removal market in Q4 of 2023. Sugaring NYC’s in-house marketing and PR team works around the clock to popularize Sugaring as an alternative to traditional waxing hair removal, outlining the health and cosmetic benefits.