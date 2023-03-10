Thelma Daniels’s Newly Released "The DP Kids" is a Heartwarming Story of the Beauty and Diversity of Families
“The DP Kids,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thelma Daniels, is a charming story that finds a group of children learning about one another through a shared connection at church no matter the vast differences of their backgrounds.
Corona, CA, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The DP Kids”: an important message of acceptance and understanding for all of God’s children. “The DP Kids” is the creation of published author, Thelma Daniels, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and daughter who worked in the medical field for forty-five years.
Daniels shares, “There are some children who are blessed with both parents at home and are taught how to love, pray, and to accept diverse cultures.
“There are some children who have lost both parents from an illness or accident and have no other family to live with.
“Unfortunately for those children, they are placed with a foster family and sometimes, they are blessed to be adopted by parents who accept them into their family as their own child.
“The DP Kids are a posse who come from diverse cultures. They all come from different areas of life; foster care homes, adoption agencies, and in the same home with their biological parents and siblings.
“They all live in the same neighborhood, go to the same school, and attend fellowship in the same church. Like all children, the DP Kids have their ups and downs, and also disagreements. But through it all, they have gained a special friendship.
“'The DP Kids' gives children of all cultures the knowledge and understanding that if you are underprivileged, poor, or have disability challenges, in God’s eyes, everyone is special, and it is important to love everyone just as God loves us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thelma Daniels’s new book offers readers of any age an important opportunity to discuss acceptance and connection amongst friends, families, and congregations.
Daniels shares in hope of encouraging young readers in their faith as they learn about their inherent self-worth as a child of God.
Consumers can purchase “The DP Kids” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The DP Kids,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
