Belo Kellam’s Newly Released "The Mount: A Narrative" is a Compelling Narrative That Examines the Miracle of Rising from the Dead
“The Mount: A Narrative,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Belo Kellam, is a compelling read that blends thoughtful reflection, biblical knowledge, and engaging action to bring familiar biblical figures to life in a new and unique setting.
San Antonio, TX, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Mount: A Narrative”: a gripping tale of time travel, spiritual lessons, and unexpected twists of fate. “The Mount: A Narrative” is the creation of published author, Belo Kellam.
Kellam shares, “Many scholars believe that Mount Tabor is the place depicted in the Bible as the meeting place for the transfiguration of Jesus. Appearing there stood Moses and Elijah. Did God have a specific purpose for two men who had died in early biblical history to be present when Jesus brought Simon Peter, James, and John to the apex of the mountain? After God confirms Jesus as his Son and commands his followers to listen to him, they go back down the mountain. This is when Elijah relates to Moses the raising of dead people back to life by certain saints. Then they begin a time travel to observe the history of war through the ages and the explosion of the H-bomb as well. The impact of war and peace weighs heavily on their minds, and they debate the reason for their assignment of traveling through history. The stories of the saints are true and verified through Catholic on Line and other writings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Belo Kellam’s new book will delight the imagination as readers ponder the unexpected journey within.
Kellam blends compelling fiction with biblical narrative to bring readers a truly enjoyable reading experience.
Consumers can purchase “The Mount: A Narrative” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Mount: A Narrative,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
