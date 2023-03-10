Author Ron Zenger’s New Book, "River of Fire," is a Story About a Navy Commander & His Deep-Seated Hatred Toward the Marine Corps, Partially Inspired by the Author’s Life
Recent release “River of Fire,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ron Zenger, is largely fictional, but some parts of the story capture the experiences the author had while in the Marine Corps.
Mesa, AZ, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ron Zenger, who spent three years in the Marine Corps, has completed his new book, “River of Fire”: an engrossing and striking work that follows a commander of a patrol boat base in Vietnam who would do anything to keep his record clean.
Even though the Marines were fighting for their lives, Higgins would not send help. Captain Hunt and his men were putting up a good fight even though they had little chance of surviving. Only one man would put his career on the line to try and save them.
After his stint in the service, author Ron Zenger married and raised his family of five children. He has had various careers, including furniture store owner, oil executive, and insurance broker.
While working out in a gym, Ron had a conversation with a man who was a writer. He told the man that he had a story in his head for years but had never written anything because he was dyslexic and words didn’t come easily. He was challenged to sit down and start writing and do the best he could. It took him a long time. This is the result.
Ron writes, “The first mission that Captain Hunt was assigned would never be forgotten. He had just joined the unit led by Captain Wayne Sanders. Captain Hunt was training to replace Captain Sanders, who was going home in two weeks. Captain Sanders had been in the unit for over two years and led his men on missions like this one before. He was a good officer and had the respect of his men. The twenty-five men under his command were ready to go. Their job was to verify that this was the fuel dump the Air Force had been looking for over a month. They wanted to be at the target site before sunup, so they took off about 0300 hours and were to be dropped off about two miles from their target.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ron Zenger’s potent tale takes readers along for this intense military experience.
Readers who wish to experience this vivid work can purchase “River of Fire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
