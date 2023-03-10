Authors Gilbert E. Schill, Jr., John W. MacIlroy, and Robert D. Hamilton, III’s New Book, “Not Exactly Rocket Scientists II: The Totally Unnecessary Sequel,” is Released

Recent release “Not Exactly Rocket Scientists II: The Totally Unnecessary Sequel,” from Page Publishing authors Gilbert E. Schill, Jr., John W. MacIlroy, and Robert D. Hamilton, III, follows three lifelong friends, all eventual graduates of the University of Virginia, as they rush headlong into the chaos of the mid-sixties.