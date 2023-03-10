Authors Gilbert E. Schill, Jr., John W. MacIlroy, and Robert D. Hamilton, III’s New Book, “Not Exactly Rocket Scientists II: The Totally Unnecessary Sequel,” is Released
Recent release “Not Exactly Rocket Scientists II: The Totally Unnecessary Sequel,” from Page Publishing authors Gilbert E. Schill, Jr., John W. MacIlroy, and Robert D. Hamilton, III, follows three lifelong friends, all eventual graduates of the University of Virginia, as they rush headlong into the chaos of the mid-sixties.
New York, NY, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Authors Gilbert E. Schill, Jr., John W. MacIlroy, and Robert D. Hamilton, III have completed their new book, “Not Exactly Rocket Scientists II: The Totally Unnecessary Sequel”: a fascinating work about the shared journey of three lifelong friends as they enter the mid-sixties. This is a sequel to their first book, “Not Exactly Rocket Scientists and Other Stories,” published by Page Publishing in 2017.
The headwinds would be fickle and strong, but they make it through the frothy nonsense of the Aquarian Age with an unshakable faith in friendship, a healthy sense of the ridiculous, a lot of luck, and over twenty new “mostly true” stories. Readers will encounter old friends and meet new ones too: guys named Squeak and Snatcher from a house called Delta, a character named Rasputin from a university named Virginia, a curse named McFarland, and even a proverb from Turkey.
Readers will travel from a naked beach in Denmark to a bar above Lake Cayuga, with stops along the way from the Alamo to Tijuana. They will experience a remarkable coincidence in the New Mexico desert, a close call at the grave of Lenny Bruce, curling lessons at a two-star ski resort, a nerd sherry party, and a law school curse. And they will share a little rye whiskey with Jerry Lee Lewis, visit the former room of a world-famous poet, attend the trial of a rascally mouse, witness the threatened strangling of a Welsh pop star, and learn how to make a martini properly.
Published by Page Publishing, Gilbert E. Schill, Jr., John W. MacIlroy, and Robert D. Hamilton, III’s one-of-a-kind tale invites readers to come along for the ride.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Not Exactly Rocket Scientists II: The Totally Unnecessary Sequel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The headwinds would be fickle and strong, but they make it through the frothy nonsense of the Aquarian Age with an unshakable faith in friendship, a healthy sense of the ridiculous, a lot of luck, and over twenty new “mostly true” stories. Readers will encounter old friends and meet new ones too: guys named Squeak and Snatcher from a house called Delta, a character named Rasputin from a university named Virginia, a curse named McFarland, and even a proverb from Turkey.
Readers will travel from a naked beach in Denmark to a bar above Lake Cayuga, with stops along the way from the Alamo to Tijuana. They will experience a remarkable coincidence in the New Mexico desert, a close call at the grave of Lenny Bruce, curling lessons at a two-star ski resort, a nerd sherry party, and a law school curse. And they will share a little rye whiskey with Jerry Lee Lewis, visit the former room of a world-famous poet, attend the trial of a rascally mouse, witness the threatened strangling of a Welsh pop star, and learn how to make a martini properly.
Published by Page Publishing, Gilbert E. Schill, Jr., John W. MacIlroy, and Robert D. Hamilton, III’s one-of-a-kind tale invites readers to come along for the ride.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Not Exactly Rocket Scientists II: The Totally Unnecessary Sequel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories