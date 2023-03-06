Kasentex Releases New Line of Cat and Dog Beds
New York, NY, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kasentex is known for their home bedding, has released a new line of bedding for cats and dogs. The bedding is made from high-quality materials and is designed to keep your pet comfortable and stylish.
"We're extremely fortunate our comforters and quilts have been well received," says Kasentex Social Jane Thatcher. "We wanted to make sure everyone in the family has something special. In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to forget about our furry friends. But one family is making sure their pets feel loved and appreciated."
The cat bed is a at, 2-in-1 indoor style tent with a removal pillow cushion. The pet tent is a great way to travel with your pet. It is machine washable and acts like a soft crate, making travel simple. The round dog bed has been designed with a non-slip base, which can be easily fixed on the tile and hardwood floor of the home.
For more information, visit Kasentex online at: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/F6C53053-BF92-4A34-88A8-6E7B9E09D8D4?ingress=3&visitId=f591da76-468d-4e41-a74a-80ce857728fd.
Jane Thatcher
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
