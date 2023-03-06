Future Horizons Releases "Special Diets for Special Kids: Updated Gluten-Free, Casein-Free Recipes You’ll Love"

An anthropologist by training, Lisa Lewis was a member of Princeton University's computing center staff for a number of years. Her interest in autism began in 1991, when her son was diagnosed with Pervasive Developmental Disorder - Not Otherwise Specified (PDDNOS). In 1993, she became interested in dietary interventions, and she wrote the first edition of Special Diets for Special Kids in 2011.