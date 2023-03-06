Future Horizons Releases "Special Diets for Special Kids: Updated Gluten-Free, Casein-Free Recipes You’ll Love"
An anthropologist by training, Lisa Lewis was a member of Princeton University's computing center staff for a number of years. Her interest in autism began in 1991, when her son was diagnosed with Pervasive Developmental Disorder - Not Otherwise Specified (PDDNOS). In 1993, she became interested in dietary interventions, and she wrote the first edition of Special Diets for Special Kids in 2011.
Arlington, TX, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Praised as a modern-day classic by celebrities and readers all over the world, the first edition of Special Diets for Special Kids has been helping children and adults with autism, ADHD, celiac disease, and other disorders since 1998. It was a Benjamin Franklin Award Winner and Foreword Reviews Book of the Year. Special Diets for Special Kids Two followed up in 2001 by providing more recipes and updated research.
This 25th anniversary edition includes new cooking techniques (think Instant Pot), new recipes, and new research. Special Diets for Special Kids provides delicious ways to package the benefits food can provide for children with neurodevelopmental disorders. Lisa Lewis' short anecdotes at the beginning of many of the recipes make for entertaining reading. Lewis' son has autism and has been on a GFCF diet for many years. The author has a talent for explaining the scientific basis of digestive and absorptive problems in autistic children in ways that are easy for overwhelmed parents to understand.
