Best Brains New Location: McKinney North
McKinney, TX, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers is proud to announce its newest location in the rapidly expanding DFW area. This second location in McKinney, TX is located near the intersection of University Drive and Lake Forest Drive.
Best Brains has a large presence in Texas, with over 30 centers across the state in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, and San Antonio. As demand for after school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have more than 5 locations slated to open in 2023. Best Brains McKinney North is owned and operated by Hemant Kumari, an educational professional who has been teaching for over 15 years. After working in the public and private school systems on India, Canada, and the United States, Hemant discovered Best Brains locations around the Dallas area and started researching the brand and teaching methodology.
“I was convinced with the teaching methodology, business approach and overall scaling opportunity,” Hemant says, “At this stage of my career, I wanted to use my experience in my personal and professional growth at the same time, I wanted to contribute to society by helping the kids in their learning journey. Opening a [Best Brains] learning center is the best way to achieve all of this together.” Along with her husband, Mohit, Hemant has spent the better part of last year preparing her center, a 1,400 sq. ft. facility conveniently located to serve the McKinney, Mellissa, and Prosper area.
Classes will be available in-person at the center on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs taught by qualified instructors. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Development Specialist Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Hemant and Mohit are eager to open their doors to inquiring families in the community. Students will have a chance to tour the location while parents can preview the unique curriculum and learn more about the center’s staff. Hemant has assembled a qualified staff to train students and prepare them for their end of year STAAR tests. “We have excellent teachers and they are state board certified with multiple years of experience,” Hemant explains. “Ms. Megan has over 20 years of experience in the Frisco and McKinney ISD, and Ms. Leah is both an honors teacher and a trainer for other teachers in the ISD system.” Attendants of the Grand Opening event will be offered a special, introductory rate for classes.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains McKinney North can improve the academic performance of your child, call (469) 616-0000 or email mckineynorth@bestbrains.com.
