Former NFL Star Desmond Clark is Scoring Big in Logistics
After an impressive 12-year NFL career, Desmond Clark has discovered and excelled in his new career as Founder/CEO of Bear Down Logistics. Bear Down Logistics is a third-party freight brokering service. In a short time span, Desmond has experienced a level of success most brokers never accomplish and he's doing it during an industry downturn.
Chicago, IL, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After a highly successful 12 year NFL career, former star Tight End Desmond Clark has taking his talents to the logistics industry with his company Bear Down Logistics (www.beardown-logistics.com). In less than a year of operations, Desmond and his team has built a company that has projected revenues well into the seven figure range.
Bear Down Logistics was formed as a Florida corporation in October 2021 and went into operation in May of 2022. Bear Down has two office locations Orlando, FL and Chicago, IL.
When asked why did he get into logistics and what has lead to the early success, Desmond responded, "Business is a lot like sports. After being introduced to the industry, I believed my principles of winning and my process of greatness could be the foundation to build a solid logistics business. So far so good."
According to (https://deliveryx.net/number-transport-logistics-companies-failing-rises-75/) in the first quarter of 2022 over 15,000 freight transport businesses failed. That's up more than 75% from 2021.
Most would say Bear Down Logistics came into the market at the wrong time. The logistics industry has experienced a major financial down turn since the summer of 2022. Desmond feels different stating, "If Bear Down can come into a market place that is at a low point and not only survive, but thrive in it, we are positioned to be a major player when the market turns favorable again. We tend to dominate our space by standing on our brand promise of delivering excellence."
Desmond Clark
407-494-3954
www.beardown-logistics.com
