SharePass Wins the Cybersecurity Excellence Award 2023
Melbourne, Australia, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SharePass is thrilled to announce that it has been named the winner of the Cybersecurity Excellence Award 2023 in the Digital Footprint Management category. This award recognizes SharePass's exceptional work providing advanced privacy and security solutions to individuals and businesses.
SharePass is a leading secure data-sharing platform that empowers users to share sensitive information without compromising privacy or security. SharePass's cutting-edge technology leverages the latest advances in AI, privacy, and cryptography to give data ownership and control back to users, ensuring that their information remains safe and confidential.
SharePass is honoured to receive this prestigious award and thank the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards committee for recognizing the efforts to create a safer and more secure digital world. SharePass remains committed to helping individuals and businesses exercise greater control over clients' personal information and communicate securely and confidentially.
SharePass looks forward to continuing to provide users with the highest level of privacy and security.
Yuri Miloslavsky
1800 968 324
https://sharepass.com
