Blank Slate Kitchen Releases Zhug
West Townshend, VT, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Blank Slate Kitchen, the innovative culinary company known for their unique specialty foods, including the only domestically-produced Sichuan Chili Oil, have just introduced the first small-batch, shelf-stable and nationally available Zhug. An herby hot sauce of Yemeni origin, Zhug has been floated in thought pieces for years as a contender to be "the next Sriricha.”
Zhug is a bright, herby, spicy and versatile condiment originally from Yemen and popular throughout the Middle East. If you’re not familiar with it yet, you could think of it as a Middle Eastern chimichurri, salsa verde or pesto - a blend of chopped jalapenos, cilantro, parsley, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil, and seasoned with salt, black pepper, cumin and cardamom. With a bold, spicy flavor that is both hot and tangy, aromatic and herbaceous, it brings a savory, rich punch that works on almost anything. It is particularly well-suited for Middle Eastern foods such as shawarma, falafel, hummus, and grilled lamb. It is also great as a sauce or marinade for fish, chicken, or beef, as a sandwich spread, as a dip by itself or mixed with yogurt or mayo.
"Our mission at Blank Slate Kitchen is to help people elevate their meals and discover new flavors," says Founder and CEO, Alex Sorenson. “In exploring iconic sauces from around the world, Zhug really stood out to me for its brightness and dept of flavor. I love cilantro and herb-based sauces and from the first taste, Zhug became an essential condiment in my fridge. It's such a versatile sauce that can be used in so many ways, from dipping sauce to marinade, or even as a topping for grilled meats or vegetables."
Blank Slate Kitchen’s Zhug is available in 6 oz jars, is vegan and gluten free, will retail for $9.75 and is available at www.blankslatekitchen.com and at select specialty food retailers nationwide.
About Blank Slate Kitchen
Blank Slate Kitchen crafts intriguing international ingredients for the curious cook and was founded by New York Times-starred chef Alex Sorenson, who has worked in numerous fine dining restaurants in New York City. Blank Slate’s products are crafted with the finest quality ingredients, all non-GMO and never with any preservatives, colorings, additives or chemicals, and are designed to help people elevate their cooking and discover new flavors.
