Loveforce International Releases New Hip Hop and Pop-Rock
Santa Clarita, CA, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 10, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is in the Hip-Hop genre. The other is in the Pop-Rock genre.
Billy Ray Charles new Digital Music Single is entitled “Game Over.” It is an Alternative Hip-Hop, Neo-Soul, song. The term Game Over is an analogy for once one is married the fun and games with other singles is over. Intricate rhythms and precise instrumentation provide the jam. The lyrics tell the story of a man who was enjoying single life but now realizes that part of his life is now going to be over.
Evan Lee Lovefire’s new Digital Music Single is entitled "Breakaway." It is a song in the Indie, Alt-Pop, Pop-Rock & Adult Contemporary genres. The instrumentation is generally sweet with percussive guitar licks appearing in strategic places. Lyrically, the song talks about the protagonist's desire to end a relationship that has lost it's spark over time. It's like listening into a rehearsal of what one person would tell another in a breakup speech.
“We are proud to be releasing two fine song in completely different genres,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We hope that the public response is a zestful as our releases are,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For more information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Billy Ray Charles new Digital Music Single is entitled “Game Over.” It is an Alternative Hip-Hop, Neo-Soul, song. The term Game Over is an analogy for once one is married the fun and games with other singles is over. Intricate rhythms and precise instrumentation provide the jam. The lyrics tell the story of a man who was enjoying single life but now realizes that part of his life is now going to be over.
Evan Lee Lovefire’s new Digital Music Single is entitled "Breakaway." It is a song in the Indie, Alt-Pop, Pop-Rock & Adult Contemporary genres. The instrumentation is generally sweet with percussive guitar licks appearing in strategic places. Lyrically, the song talks about the protagonist's desire to end a relationship that has lost it's spark over time. It's like listening into a rehearsal of what one person would tell another in a breakup speech.
“We are proud to be releasing two fine song in completely different genres,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We hope that the public response is a zestful as our releases are,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For more information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories