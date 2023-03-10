Free Webinar by Verifysoft Technology: Challenges in the Use of AI Systems in Safety-Relevant Systems (with Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger)
Verifysoft Technology is a worldwide leading software distribution company founded 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest (Germany). It is owner of the Code Coverage Analyser Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complextity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava. In addition, Verifysoft offers seminars, webinars and trainings about software development and quality.
Offenburg, Germany, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The main application fields of Verifysoft‘s tools are automotive and transport, aerospace and defense, railway, industrial automation, medical and healthcare, IT / ICT services and consulting, mission critical software development, as well as research and education.
In worst case insufficient software quality can result in injuries and even death of humans. Effective software quality assurance measures are required in order to increase safety and security.
To reduce the factors of failures and errors in the software developing process, Verifysoft offers different Tools (as mentioned above) and trainings, seminars and free webinars with a big variety of topics.
Register now for the free webinar on March 30th at 3 p.m. CET with Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger and learn more about the following topics:
- Definition of artificial intelligence
- Status of standardisation
- Comparison of AI algorithms and classical software
- Requirements engineering for AI
- System and validation tests
- Coverage measurements
Use the following link for free registration to the webinar on March 30th 2023 at 3 p.m. CET.: https://www.verifysoft.com/en_AI_algorithms_webinar.html
