Rosemary Vander Weele’s Newly Released "100 Kisses" is a Charming Juvenile Fiction That Expresses the Profound Love Between Parents and Children

“100 Kisses,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosemary Vander Weele, is a sweet story of connection and affection as a doting mother turns everyday moments into opportunities to aid a young child in learning the depth of parental and Godly love.