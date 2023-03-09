Rosemary Vander Weele’s Newly Released "100 Kisses" is a Charming Juvenile Fiction That Expresses the Profound Love Between Parents and Children
“100 Kisses,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosemary Vander Weele, is a sweet story of connection and affection as a doting mother turns everyday moments into opportunities to aid a young child in learning the depth of parental and Godly love.
Littleton, CO, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “100 Kisses”: a heartfelt celebration of the blessing each child represents. “100 Kisses” is the creation of published author Rosemary Vander Weele, a resident of Colorado and dedicated educator.
Vander Weele shares, “100 Kisses was written to show children and their parents how the routines of everyday life can be turned into acts of love with a simple kiss. Seeing the familiar activities such as eating breakfast, walking to the park, and playing are turned into moments, a child can know he is loved not only by his parents but also by God. 100 Kisses shows children how much they are treasured by their parents and ultimately by their Heavenly Father.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosemary Vander Weele’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as parents reflect on the little moments throughout the day that prove children are truly God’s greatest gift.
Vander Weele offers a sweet and lyrical narrative meant to be enjoyed by parents and children alike.
Consumers can purchase “100 Kisses” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “100 Kisses”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
