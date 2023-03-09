Michele Moran’s Newly Released “God Said No: Why the fires of my life were necessary” is a Powerful Message Hope That Explores a Profound Spiritual Journey
“God Said No: Why the fires of my life were necessary,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michele Moran, is an impassioned celebration of God’s blessings and the lessons found in the most challenged experiences.
Beckley, WV, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Said No: Why the fires of my life were necessary”: a helpful reminder to anyone in need of encouragement in their faith. “God Said No: Why the fires of my life were necessary” is the creation of published author Michele Moran, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who was born and raised in West Virginia and has served for over twenty years with the federal government.
Moran shares, “How could something so terrible in my eyes, so breaking to my heart, and so devastating to my family be used for good?
After many years of what felt like being wide awake in the middle of a nightmare, I came to grips with my broken heart. It’s hard to comprehend the fact that something good could come from watching your child suffer, but I realized, this is all part of God’s plan. Have you been there? Though my story is different than yours, if you apply what I have learned to your situation, I am confident you will find hope.
Whether you are praying for a miracle, a healing, a breakthrough, or maybe you’re just praying for normal, my hope is that if I can stand boldly and say I would do my life all over again and not change one single thing because of the beauty God has brought to it, then you will be able to as well.
Just as God promised me in Romans 8:28, not one tear I have shed has been wasted because all my life I had been working on my testimony without even realizing it. What I saw as broken, God was displaying as beautiful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michele Moran’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers reflect on the important message found within.
Moran shares a poignant biographical work with layers of profound spiritual lessons within the pages of her flagship publication.
Consumers can purchase “God Said No: Why the fires of my life were necessary” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Said No: Why the fires of my life were necessary”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
