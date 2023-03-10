David Lotten’s Newly Released "The Remarkable Humpty Dumpty" is an Enjoyable Reimagining of a Familiar Nursery Rhyme
“The Remarkable Humpty Dumpty,” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Lotten, is an entertaining tale with an important message that will entertain readers both young and old.
Willits, CA, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Remarkable Humpty Dumpty”: a fun opportunity to learn about the importance of community and teamwork. “The Remarkable Humpty Dumpty” is the creation of published author David Lotten, who was born and raised in the Redwood Forest Region of Northern California. Lotten is a graduate of San Francisco State University, where he earned a liberal arts degree in instrumental music and fulfilled the requirements for secondary teaching credentials. After serving two tours in Vietnam, he taught for a number of years in the local schools.
Lotten shares, “Imagine for the moment the opposite of circumstances in a nursery rhyme already well-known and the outcome of the story to be of a different order.
“The story The Remarkable Humpty Dumpty is such an outcome. The story begins as Humpty Dumpty takes his place high upon the wall. He is loud. He is boastful and becomes a real annoyance. His oratory is pompous and disgusting. The people want him gone.
“So they try to find ways to get rid of him. They are not successful. Despite further attempts, they are still not successful. So after a short meeting to see what they could further do, they decide to let the matter rest.
“It is during this time that things really begin to happen. The people, in their waiting and anticipation, are completely and totally surprised. Unforeseen circumstances well beyond their wildest dreams occur.
“As a result, this problem, which was once a very annoying situation, now turns out to be a blessing. In the end, the people are happy and gratified. The king who undergoes a total personal transformation creates a better relationship, and Humpty Dumpty who was once a real annoyance is now praised for his change of behavior.
“All ends well. Life goes on.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Lotten’s new book will amuse and enlighten as young readers consider the important message within.
Lotten brings a creative and engaging story that is certain to encourage discussion as readers of all ages share the vital lesson of the Remarkable Humpty Dumpty.
Consumers can purchase “The Remarkable Humpty Dumpty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Remarkable Humpty Dumpty,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Categories