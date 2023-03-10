Carolyn J.M. Jones’s Newly Released “Holistic Cleansing from the Inside Out” is an Encouraging Approach to Healing Physically and Spiritually
“Holistic Cleansing from the Inside Out,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carolyn J.M. Jones, is a heartfelt message of hope for anyone feeling challenged in their overall health and well-being to persevere through faith in God.
Concord, NC, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Holistic Cleansing from the Inside Out”: a helpful devotional that examines key components of one’s wellbeing. “Holistic Cleansing from the Inside Out” is the creation of published author, Carolyn J.M. Jones, a native of Alabama who holds an associate degree and served as a radiology technician before later working for UTC.
Jones shares, “We all wish we could go back in time to correct the mistakes and choices we made in the past. Maybe we now regret our past failures and want to pick up where we left off to feel better about ourselves and to make it right with whoever we feel we disappointed or treated wrongly. Well, I was given a new lease on life with an eye-opening experience during the pandemic. Being a lover of the Word, I perceived that the battle one may fight daily is not yours. It is the Lord’s. I was ordained by the spirit to carry out this mission. To orchestrate and deliver a message that the battle you are fighting can come to an end. My attitude changed, and I now see life differently with the eyes of my heart. I believe and confess that God wants us all to believe and stand on His Word. Everything He says, He will do and more. He will show that you need not only an outside makeover but also an overall deep inside cleansing of the mind, body, and soul. By His Word. You will receive life, health, and strength for a better life. Above all things, He wishes that you prosper and be in health even as our souls prosper. He leaves nothing to your imagination. He is an all-present God. Take a walk in it and experience the newness of life today. Receive life and life more abundantly.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn J.M. Jones’s new book examines our life experiences from a holistic approach that explains the interconnectedness of our physical and spiritual selves.
Jones shares from personal experience and reflection to share in hope of aiding others on their personal journey toward overall health.
Consumers can purchase “Holistic Cleansing from the Inside Out” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Holistic Cleansing from the Inside Out”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
