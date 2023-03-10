Ash Marina’s Newly Released “The Divine Story of Ash: Based on a True Story” is an Engaging Look Into the Author’s Personal and Spiritual Journey
“The Divine Story of Ash: Based on a True Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ash Marina, is a unique account of one woman’s journey to truly understanding and connecting with God.
New York, NY, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Divine Story of Ash: Based on a True Story”: an impactful personal account of spiritual awakening. “The Divine Story of Ash: Based on a True Story” is the creation of published author Ash Marina, a loving mother and dedicated care attendant.
Marina shares, “Ash started living in a Divine World. She thought she was put into sex slavery by her boyfriend, Alex. Ash thought people were against her. Alex opened the relationship to Ash’s cousin, Marissa.
“The Divine World showed Ash the way to God’s path. It is based on a true story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ash Marina’s new book takes readers on a deeply personal journey that is certain challenge and encourage reflection.
Consumers can purchase “The Divine Story of Ash: Based on a True Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Divine Story of Ash: Based on a True Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
