David A. Burnside’s Newly Released “THE ORIGIN OF OUR UNIVERSE” is an Articulate Study of the Beginning of the Known Universe
“THE ORIGIN OF OUR UNIVERSE,” from Christian Faith Publishing author David A. Burnside, is a careful balance of biblical claims and scientific data that encourages readers to weigh the information, conduct research, and challenge preconceived notions.
California City, CA, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “THE ORIGIN OF OUR UNIVERSE”: a thought-provoking study of where it all began. “THE ORIGIN OF OUR UNIVERSE” is the creation of published author David A. Burnside.
Burnside shares, “This is an exploration of biblical claims and empirical evidence that points to our universe having a beginning. We will examine theories, philosophies, arguments presented throughout the course of history, and then compare them to the Holy Bible to provide spiritual clarity. Laws of logic will be applied to the predetermined premise: 'If the cosmos had a beginning, it must have had a beginner.' The beginner, to my understanding, is God (Yahweh). The purpose is to encourage men, women, and children to research all available evidence and not passively accept proposed theories or established religious beliefs as absolute truth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David A. Burnside’s new book will challenge readers to step back and take a long look at the established theories and determine if those theories match the biblical claims and empirical evidence of the universe’s start.
