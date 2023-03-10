Author JS Evans’s New Book, “I Was a Scapegoat Child,” is a Thought-Provoking Memoir That Explores the Lasting Effects Child Abuse Can Have on a Person's Life

Recent release “I Was a Scapegoat Child,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author JS Evans, reveals the childhood abuse the author endured by her own mother and the countless obstacles she was forced to overcome in her life. With her family turning their back on her, Evans quickly discovered just how far her faith would carry her through each trial, leading her to a life she always dreamed of.