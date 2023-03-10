Author Hilary Tharp’s New Book, "Dear Jason," is a Touching and Potent Story About a Woman Learning to Move on After the Birth of Her Baby and the Loss of Her Husband
Recent release “Dear Jason,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Hilary Tharp, is a heartfelt and powerful novel about college sweethearts Jason and Carolyn. When Jason finds out he has a fatal kidney disease, they try to have a child. Jason never gets to meet his child, and Hilary has to reluctantly move out of their one-bedroom marital home.
New York, NY, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hilary Tharp has completed her new book, “Dear Jason”: a power and emotional depiction of the grief one experiences when they lose their partner.
“Dear Jason, Today was the day. I knew it was coming. We talked about this day for months, but I cannot move. I don’t want to think, but my thoughts are filled with you. I guess this is normal, but I don’t feel normal. I feel nothing. Empty. I want God to bring you back. I want everything back to the way it was before. We were so levelheaded and calm when we talked about this day, but now I am filled with sadness, grief, and rage—rage because there was nothing I could do to stop this! I am just going to sit here by myself and wallow,” writes author Hilary Tharp in the opening letter of the novel.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Hilary Tharp’s heartrending tale follows Carolyn as she struggles with grief following the loss of her college sweetheart, Jason. Jason never meets his child, and Carolyn must learn to cope with her new life as a single mom.
Carolyn realizes that she has to move to make room for the baby, but she does not want to leave the home where she made so many memories with the love of her life.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "Dear Jason" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
