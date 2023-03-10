Author Hilary Tharp’s New Book, "Dear Jason," is a Touching and Potent Story About a Woman Learning to Move on After the Birth of Her Baby and the Loss of Her Husband

Recent release “Dear Jason,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Hilary Tharp, is a heartfelt and powerful novel about college sweethearts Jason and Carolyn. When Jason finds out he has a fatal kidney disease, they try to have a child. Jason never gets to meet his child, and Hilary has to reluctantly move out of their one-bedroom marital home.