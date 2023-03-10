Author Suzanna Mack’s New Book, "Reaching the Line," is a Heartfelt Tale of Overcoming Trauma to Discover the Love Available to Oneself by Others in Life

Recent release “Reaching the Line,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Suzanna Mack, is the fascinating story of a young woman who faces bullying from her older sister in childhood that her parents fail to circumvent. With the emotional scars following her into her teenage and adulthood years, Abby will discover that she is truly loved in life, despite the struggles she faced.