Author Suzanna Mack’s New Book, "Reaching the Line," is a Heartfelt Tale of Overcoming Trauma to Discover the Love Available to Oneself by Others in Life
Recent release “Reaching the Line,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Suzanna Mack, is the fascinating story of a young woman who faces bullying from her older sister in childhood that her parents fail to circumvent. With the emotional scars following her into her teenage and adulthood years, Abby will discover that she is truly loved in life, despite the struggles she faced.
New York, NY, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Suzanna Mack, a former home care sister who, following twenty years of clinical nursing, became a study coordinator managing clinical research trials at teaching hospitals in Australia and the UK, has completed her new book, “Reaching the Line”: a fascinating tale of a young woman who learns to outgrow the bullying and abuse she faced as a child from her older sister, and the lasting effects to her self-esteem it caused.
“We have all experienced schooling and working with narcissistic individuals. From work colleagues to school bullies, the one common factor is their insecurity, displayed through their lack of empathy towards others. But what happens when we have a close family member who displays traits of narcissism, and how can we overcome that?” writes Mack.
“This is the story of Abby Sutton and her middle-class English family. She is the younger of two daughters who must navigate her way through the demands and taunting of her older sister and the quiet enabling of her parents. We follow Abby’s life throughout her teenage years and into adulthood and her belief that she will not allow her pain to be her sister’s strength. Abby’s story takes place in the changing world of the 1960s when women are beginning to take some control of their lives with the availability of oral contraception and the idea that girls can have both a career and families of their own. In a background of social change and cultural expectations, Abby’s journey follows her realization that she is relevant and loved by others and that she can overcome the obstacles placed in her way.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Suzanna Mack’s stirring novel is a beautiful coming-of-age story that follows Abby’s path towards inner strength amongst the shifting social landscape of her time. Expertly paced and character-driven, Abby’s path of self-discovery and growth will capture the hearts and minds of readers and is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Reaching the Line" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
