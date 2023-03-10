Author Cory Bruce’s New Book, "Willy Not Good," is a Captivating Story of a Boy Named Willy Who Never Listens to His Parents, Causing Trouble at Every Turn
Recent release “Willy Not Good,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Cory Bruce, is a delightful story of a young boy who causes mischief by always disobeying his parents, eventually earning him the nickname of Willy Not Good. Desperate to help him change, Willy's parents try to show him God's commandment to obey one's parents, encouraging him to do good and follow the rules.
Kirbyville, TX, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cory Bruce, a husband, a father, and a pastor at Hillcrest Baptist Church who earned his Doctor of Ministry from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, has completed his new book, “Willy Not Good”: an adorable story of a young boy who never listens to his parents and causes trouble every chance he gets.
“One day, while my family and I were traveling, we came to a river that needed to be crossed by ferry,” writes Bruce. “My son, Cooper, who was five or six years old at the time, saw that the ferry was actually closed that day and, from the back seat, said, ‘Daddy, that is weally, weally not good.’ From his hysterical observation came the idea of a story about a boy named Willy Not Good who never would do what a good boy should.
“So ‘Willy Not Good’ tells the story of a young mischievous boy who has to learn the hard way that when God’s Word says to ‘obey your parents,’ there’s a reason for it. Because of his history of not listening or obeying, he has earned the nickname Willy Not Good.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Cory Bruce’s charming tale is based on some of the real-life misadventures of the author’s son and is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to connect with younger readers and help to teach them the importance of obeying the rules of their parents and other responsible adults in their lives.
With vibrant illustrations to help bring Bruce’s story to life, “Willy Not Good” is a delightful story that readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Willy Not Good" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“One day, while my family and I were traveling, we came to a river that needed to be crossed by ferry,” writes Bruce. “My son, Cooper, who was five or six years old at the time, saw that the ferry was actually closed that day and, from the back seat, said, ‘Daddy, that is weally, weally not good.’ From his hysterical observation came the idea of a story about a boy named Willy Not Good who never would do what a good boy should.
“So ‘Willy Not Good’ tells the story of a young mischievous boy who has to learn the hard way that when God’s Word says to ‘obey your parents,’ there’s a reason for it. Because of his history of not listening or obeying, he has earned the nickname Willy Not Good.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Cory Bruce’s charming tale is based on some of the real-life misadventures of the author’s son and is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to connect with younger readers and help to teach them the importance of obeying the rules of their parents and other responsible adults in their lives.
With vibrant illustrations to help bring Bruce’s story to life, “Willy Not Good” is a delightful story that readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Willy Not Good" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories