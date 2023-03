Author Cory Bruce’s New Book, "Willy Not Good," is a Captivating Story of a Boy Named Willy Who Never Listens to His Parents, Causing Trouble at Every Turn

Kirbyville, TX, March 10, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Cory Bruce, a husband, a father, and a pastor at Hillcrest Baptist Church who earned his Doctor of Ministry from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, has completed his new book, “Willy Not Good”: an adorable story of a young boy who never listens to his parents and causes trouble every chance he gets.“One day, while my family and I were traveling, we came to a river that needed to be crossed by ferry,” writes Bruce. “My son, Cooper, who was five or six years old at the time, saw that the ferry was actually closed that day and, from the back seat, said, ‘Daddy, that is weally, weally not good.’ From his hysterical observation came the idea of a story about a boy named Willy Not Good who never would do what a good boy should.“So ‘Willy Not Good’ tells the story of a young mischievous boy who has to learn the hard way that when God’s Word says to ‘obey your parents,’ there’s a reason for it. Because of his history of not listening or obeying, he has earned the nickname Willy Not Good.”Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Cory Bruce’s charming tale is based on some of the real-life misadventures of the author’s son and is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to connect with younger readers and help to teach them the importance of obeying the rules of their parents and other responsible adults in their lives.With vibrant illustrations to help bring Bruce’s story to life, “Willy Not Good” is a delightful story that readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit over and over again.Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Willy Not Good" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.