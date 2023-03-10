Author Cory Bruce’s New Book, "Willy Not Good," is a Captivating Story of a Boy Named Willy Who Never Listens to His Parents, Causing Trouble at Every Turn

Recent release “Willy Not Good,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Cory Bruce, is a delightful story of a young boy who causes mischief by always disobeying his parents, eventually earning him the nickname of Willy Not Good. Desperate to help him change, Willy's parents try to show him God's commandment to obey one's parents, encouraging him to do good and follow the rules.