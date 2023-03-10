Parker Dameron’s New Book, "Adam.exe," is a Thought-Provoking Tale of an Android Who Begins to Question His Very Reality as a Servant to Humans and Follows His Own Path
Scottsdale, AZ, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Parker Dameron, who is currently studying electrical engineering, has completed his most recent book “Adam.exe”: a gripping sci-fi fantasy story that centers around an android who searches for meaning related to his existence, all the while facing scrutiny and vitriol from the humans around him who are wary and untrusting of robots like him.
“Adam’s sole certainty is that he’s an android, a robot meant to resemble a human perfectly but act nothing of the sort, doing only what he’s told,” writes Dameron. “But if that’s true, then where did these thoughts come from? Adam’s mind shatters and leaves him alone, shambling through a decaying city where his own venomous thoughts become his biggest enemy. The city’s violent occupants despise the kindness coded into him and press harder onto his cracking foundations. Adam can either adapt or break. When all of Adam’s programmed ideology is criticized by those around him, a single woman becomes his support. But that support is not as sturdy as he originally hoped when she threatens to make his worst fear a reality and discard him like the scrap he believes himself to be.”
Published by Fulton Books, Parker Dameron’s book is inspired by the author’s years of world building that began at a young age after he contracted a rare hip disease called Perthes, which led to many surgeries that caused him to be bedridden for several months. During this time, Dameron would create worlds and characters as a means to escape, developing into a passion for storytelling he still holds to this day.
Now sharing his stories with a wider audience than himself, Dameron takes readers on an unforgettable ride that is sure to capture their imaginations as this character-driven plot unfolds. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Adam.exe” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Adam’s journey to survive in a world that seems against him.
Readers who wish to experience this exhilarating work can purchase “Adam.exe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
